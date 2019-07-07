UFC 239: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren Video Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the highlights from UFC 239: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren after a vicious first-round flying knee knockout set a record for the fastest finish in UFC history.

TRENDING > Watch Israel Adesanya lose his mind over Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second knockout! (video)

UFC 239 took place on Saturday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In addition to the record-setting Masvidal vs. Askren bout, the fight card was headlined by Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight belt against Thiago Santos and champ-champ Amanda Nunes taking out Holly Holm in defense of her bantamweight championship.