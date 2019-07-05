UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos weigh-in results: Championship doubleheader is set!

Jon Jones and Thiago Santos wasted no time making their UFC 239 headlining bout official.

Within the first 15 minutes of Friday’s UFC 239 official early morning weigh-in Santos stepped on the scale at 204.5 pounds, while Jones weighed 205 pounds.

Jones, having returned from a 15-month suspension to recapture the UFC light heavyweight title he’s never lost, will make the second defense of that belt when he steps in the UFC 239 main event on Saturday. Santos will be hoping to shock the world and upset the man most consider the greatest fighter of all time.

The UFC’s first female champ-champ, Amanda Nunes, will put her bantamweight belt on the line against Holly Holm. Nunes weighed 135 pounds on the scale after disrobing. Holm stepped on the scale about half an hour later, but was well below the championship cut-off, weighing 133.5 pounds for her attempt to regain the belt she once took from Ronda Rousey.

One of the most highly anticipated bouts on the card, a pivotal welterweight showdown between undefeated former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren and longtime contender Jorge Masvidal, is also official after both fighters easily made weight for their bout.

TRENDING > UFC 239 Embedded: Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm (video series)

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)



Jon Jones (205) vs. Thiago Santos (204.5)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Holly Holm (133.5)

Jorge Masvidal (170.5) vs. Ben Askren (171)

Jan Błachowicz (205.5) vs. Luke Rockhold (204.5)

Diego Sanchez (169) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Gilbert Melendez (145.5) vs. Arnold Allen (145.5)

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Nohelin Hernandez (136)

Claudia Gadelha (115) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Alejandro Perez (135.5) vs. Song Yadong (135.5)

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Edmen Shahbazyan (185) vs. Jack Marshman (185)

Ismail Naurdiev (171) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.5)

Julia Avila (135) vs. Pannie Kinziad (135)

UFC 239 full early weigh-in video: Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm, more

(First fighter on the scale at 11:00 mark)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.