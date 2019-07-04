UFC 239 Jones vs. Santos Face-Offs: It Got Tense (Media Day)

See all the fighters on the UFC 239 card face-off at the UFC 239 Media Day. Jon Jones, Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes, Holly Holm, Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal and the rest stare down their opponent.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.