UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos ceremonial weigh-in video

July 5, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 239: Jones vs Santos Ceremonial Weigh-in live on Friday, July 5 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Watch the video on-demand any time following Friday’s live stream.

See Jon Jones, Thiago Santos, Amanda Nunes, Holly Holm, Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal, and the rest of the fight card step on the scale and face-off for the final time before their UFC 239 bouts on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.

