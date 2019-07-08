UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos Video Recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See the highlights from UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos. Jones defended his championship belt for the second time since regaining it at the end of 2018.

TRENDING > Watch Israel Adesanya lose his mind over Jorge Masvidal’s 5-second knockout! (video)

UFC 239 took place on Saturday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card was headlined by Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight belt against Thiago Santos and champ-champ Amanda Nunes taking out Holly Holm in defense of her bantamweight championship. In a pivotal welterweight bout, Jorge Masvidal set a UFC record, knocking out Ben Askren in just 5 seconds.