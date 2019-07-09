UFC 239 Fight Motion: Take a slo-mo trip through the knockouts and submissions

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow motion trip through some of the best action of UFC 239: Jones vs Santos from this past Saturday night.

TRENDING > Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes sit atop UFC 239 fight salaries

Jon Jones held on to his UFC light heavyweight title with a narrow decision victory over Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 main event. Champ-champ Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight belt against Holly Holm, knocking her challenger out late in the opening round.

In a pivotal welterweight bout, Jorge Masvidal laid out previously undefeated former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren in a record-setting five seconds.

UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos recap

UFC 239: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm recap

UFC 239: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)