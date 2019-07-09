HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones UFC 239 salaries

featuredJon Jones and Amanda Nunes sit atop UFC 239 fight salaries

Amanda Nunes UFC 239 post-fight with belts

featuredAmanda Nunes details Holly Holm knockout at UFC 239 (video)

UFC 239 Jones vs Santos recap

featuredUFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos Video Recap

UFC 239 Nunes vs Holm recap

featuredUFC 239: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Video Recap

UFC 239 Fight Motion: Take a slo-mo trip through the knockouts and submissions

July 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow motion trip through some of the best action of UFC 239: Jones vs Santos from this past Saturday night.

TRENDING > Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes sit atop UFC 239 fight salaries

Jon Jones held on to his UFC light heavyweight title with a narrow decision victory over Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 main event. Champ-champ Amanda Nunes defended her bantamweight belt against Holly Holm, knocking her challenger out late in the opening round.

In a pivotal welterweight bout, Jorge Masvidal laid out previously undefeated former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren in a record-setting five seconds.

UFC 239: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos recap

UFC 239: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm recap

UFC 239: Jorge Masvidal vs. Ben Askren recap

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA