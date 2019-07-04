UFC 239 Face-Offs: Ben Askren Confronts Jorge Masvidal (Media Day)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See Ben Askren confront Jorge Masvidal about the bad blood floating around between the two at the UFC 239 Media Day Face-Offs.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes face-plant Cris Cyborg

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.