UFC 239 Embedded: Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm (video series)

July 1, 2019
UFC 239 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights taking place Saturday, July 6, on Pay-Per-View.

UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos Embedded – Episode 1

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 239 Embedded, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones pushes himself hard at an S&C session, then roots for a friend’s football team. Challenger Thiago Santos follows his Las Vegas training session with a Brazilian barbecue and singalong. Double-champion Amanda Nunes sharpens her skills at the UFC Performance Institute, then watches her teammate Junior Dos Santos in the main event from Minneapolis.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.

