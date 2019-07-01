UFC 239 Countdown: Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones is one of the most polarizing fighters in mixed martial arts today. He is widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time, but is also one of the most troubled outside of the cage.

Following a 15-month suspension after testing positive for a prohibited substance, Jones immediately regained the UFC light heavyweight title by defeating Alexander Gustafsson to close out 2018. He then made a quick return to defend against Anthony Smith in March.

He’s back for another fairly quick return, as Jones squares off with fast-rising middleweight transplant Thiago Santos, who has rocketed into the title picture at 205 pounds.

Santos moved up in weight, where he quickly strung together a tripleheader of knockout victories over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa, and Jan Blachowicz. He’ll face his toughest test to date, however, when he faces Jones at UFC 239, where he hopes to topple the men’s GOAT in the night’s main event.

TRENDING > UFC 239 first face-offs: Jones vs. Santos, Nunes vs. Holm, and more (video)

Go behind the scenes as Jon Jones and Thiago Santos prepare for their UFC 239 headlining bout.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.