UFC 239 Countdown: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Is Amanda Nunes the greatest female fighter of all time? It certainly appears so as she has toppled all the top names in the sport, including Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, and Cris Cyborg.

After becoming a champ-champ by defeating Cyborg and taking the UFC featherweight belt, Nunes returns to bantamweight at UFC 239. Intending to become the first UFC dual-division champion to defend her belt at the lighter of the two weight classes she rules, Nunes squares off with perennial contender Holly Holm in the UFC 239 co-main event on Saturday, July 6, in Las Vegas.

Holm is a one-time UFC champion, having handed Rousey her first defeat with a blistering head kick at UFC 193 in November of 2015. She now hopes to bring Nunes back down to Earth as well by ending her reign as the women’s GOAT.

Go behind the scenes, as Amanda Nunes and Holly Holm prepare to do battle in the UFC 239 co-main event.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.