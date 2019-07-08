HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 239: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm Video Recap

July 8, 2019
See the highlights and recap from UFC 239: Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm. Nunes landed a first-round headkick TKO making this her fourth title defense at bantamweight.

UFC 239 took place on Saturday, July 6, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card was headlined by Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight belt against Thiago Santos and champ-champ Amanda Nunes taking out Holly Holm in defense of her bantamweight championship. In a pivotal welterweight bout, Jorge Masvidal set a UFC record, knocking out Ben Askren in just 5 seconds.

