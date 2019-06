UFC 238: Tony Ferguson vs. Cowboy Cerrone Recap

MMAWeekly: The Low Down’s Jake Hattan recaps UFC 238: Tony Ferguson vs. Cowboy Cerrone, Gustafsson’s retirement, Cerrone Eye injury, and what’s next for Tony Ferguson.

