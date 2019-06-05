Breaking down UFC 238’s Tony Ferguson vs. Cowboy Cerrone move-by-move (video)

(Video courtesy of ESPN MMA | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC 238 features two title fights at the top of the card, but one of the fights with the most fan interest is a lightweight bout that certainly has championship implications written all over it.

When UFC 238 lands in Chicago on Saturday, all eyes will be on Tony Ferguson vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It’s a bout that could produce the next challenger to the UFC lightweight title currently wrapped around Khabib Nurmagomedov’s waist. It also promises fireworks, as neither man knows how to have a boring fight.

On the UFC 238 edition of Unlocking Victory from ESPN, Dominick Cruz and Gilbert Melendez preview the Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone lightweight fight.

