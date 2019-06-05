UFC 238 Live Results: Cejudo vs. Moraes (Results & Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion returns to Chicago this week for UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes.

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo returns to the bantamweight division, where he will face Marlon Moraes for the belt vacated by former champion TJ Dillashaw when he was flagged for a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. Cejudo defeated Dillashaw in his first flyweight title defense, but now faces a streaking Moraes, as he bids to become only the fourth fighter in history to hold two UFC belt in two different weight classes simultaneously. Cejudo vs. Moraes tops the bill at UFC 238.

The UFC 238 co-main event features women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in her first title defense. After having defeated former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant title, Shevchenko puts the belt on the line against Jessica Eye, who has won all three of her bouts since returning to the 125-pound division.

UFC 238 isn’t done there, however, as top-ranked lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone square off in a bout that could determine the next challenger to the UFC lightweight title.

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes Fight Card in Chicago

Main Card (10 pm ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View)

Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes*

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Eye**

Tony Ferguson vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Jimmie Rivera vs. Petr Yan

Tai Tuivasa vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Prelims (8 pm ET on ESPN)

Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff

Aljamain Sterling vs. Pedro Munhoz

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Alexa Grasso

Ricardo Lamas vs. Calvin Kattar

Early Prelims (6:15 pm ET on Fight Pass)

Xiaonan Yan vs. Angela Hill

Bevon Lewis vs. Darren Stewart

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood

*For vacant men’s UFC bantamweight championship

**For women’s UFC flyweight championship