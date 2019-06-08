UFC 238 Embedded: Watch all the week’s episodes!

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 8, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes is set for Saturday night in Chicago with a fight card that is tipping over at the top end. There are two title fights and a pivotal lightweight contenders bout that will help set the course for the remainder of the year in the division.

UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and bantamweight contender Marlon Moraes headline the UFC 238 fight card in a battle for the bantamweight championship that was recently vacated by TJ Dillashaw, who is currently under suspension for an anti-doping policy violation.

A second title fight fills the UFC 238 co-main event slot, as women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line for the first time. She squares off with Jessica Eye, who is undefeated since returning to the 125-pound weight class three fights ago.

The bout that has generated the lion’s share of interest is the lightweight contenders bout between former interim champion Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Their bout should determine the next lightweight challenger, as champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Dustin Poirier unify their titles at UFC 242 on Sept. 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Those two bouts should set the path for the UFC lightweight championship picture for the remainder of the year and are expected to help determine Conor McGregor’s next opponent once he returns to the Octagon.

