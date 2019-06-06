UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes media day face-offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 238 media day was Thursday in Chicago where Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes, Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye, and the rest of the card faced off. Saturday’s fight card features two title fights. Watch the athletes get up close and personal with their opponents.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, June 8, for full UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes live results from Chicago. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo squares off with Marlon Moraes for the vacant UFC bantamweight belt, while Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line for the first time when she faces Jessica Eye. Also featured is a critical lightweight contenders bout between Tony Ferguson and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.