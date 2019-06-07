UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes ceremonial weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 238: Cejudo vs Moraes Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live on Friday from Chicago at 5 p.m. ET.

Two titles are on the line inside United Center on Saturday. Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo moves up to the bantamweight division to take on Marlon Moraes for the vacant 135-pound championship in the fight card’s main event. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line for the first time against Jessica Eye in the co-main event.

