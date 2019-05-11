UFC 237 Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade LIVE Call-In Show

UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajuas puts her belt on the line against Jessica Andrade at UFC 237, where Jared Cannonier faces Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo squares off with Alexander Volkanovski.

Tune in to the MMAWeekly.com UFC 237 Call-in Show, live at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m PT, where we’ll break down the fights and take your comments, as well! Join us and let your voice be heard as we discuss UFC 237 and whatever else.

Call in at 702-799-9984 during the show.

Following the live airing, you can playback The Low Down podcast any time you like, just like any of our other videos on YouTube.