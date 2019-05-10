UFC 237 Weigh-in Results: Title fight set, but one bout cancelled and one fighter misses badly

The UFC women’s strawweight championship headliner got the green light for UFC 237 after champion Rose Namajunas and challenger Jessica Andrade made weight on Friday in Rio de Janeiro, but a pay-per-view main card was cancelled and one fighters was egregiously overweight.

Neither Namajunas nor Andrade had any issues with the scale, both weighing 114.5 pounds for their strawweight title fight.

It marks the first time in more than a year that Namajunas has stepped into the Octagon after taking the belt from Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then defending it against her in an immediate rematch.

Andrade enters the bout on a three-fight winning streak with her last defeat being to Jedrzejczyk in May of 2017.

The scheduled UFC 237 pay-per-view opening bout between Francisco Trinaldo and Diego Ferreira was scratched during the weigh-in on Friday.

Trinaldo made it to the scale, where he weighed 154.5 pounds for the lightweight contest. Ferreira, however, never arrived. According to MMAFighting’s Guilherme Cruz, the Brazilian Athletic Commission of MMA (CABMMA) pulled Ferreira from the bout when it learned that he had developed kidney stones.

The status of a preliminary bout between Irene Aldana and Bethe Correia was still undecided at the time of publication, as Correia badly missed weight. She stepped on the scale at 141 pounds for their 135-pound bout and was not given any additional time to cut weight.

UFC officials announced that Correira was fined 30-percent of her fight purse, which goes to Aldana, and the fight will proceed as scheduled.

The rest of the fight card also remains intact with legendary middleweight Anderson Silva taking up the UFC 237 co-main event slot against rising contender Jared Cannonier.

Silva was one step away from another title shot ahead of his most recent fight, but came up short against now interim UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in their last-minute UFC 234 headliner. They had been slated to be the co-main event before Robert Whittaker was pulled from his main event bout with Kelvin Gastelum because of a medical emergency that required surgery.

Cannonier enters the fight coming off of a victory over former World Series of Fighting dual-division champion David Branch, as he tries to climb into title contention having dropped from 205 pounds down to the middleweight division with that bout.

Silva and Cannonier each made weight.

Jose Aldo, considered one of the greatest featherweight champions of all time, fights in front of his home country fans, as he faces Alexander Volkanovski.

Aldo has won his last two bouts after losing back-to-back fights with UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Volkanovski, however, is 19-1 and riding a 16-fight winning streak that includes six bouts inside the Octagon.

Aldo needed a towel at the weigh-ins, but was on point at 146 pounds, while Volkanovski weighed in at 145.5 pounds.

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Rose Namajunas (114.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (114.5)

Jared Cannonier (184.5) vs. Anderson Silva (185)

Jose Aldo (146) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (145.5)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Laureano Staropoli (170.5)

Francisco Trinaldo (154.5) vs. Diego Ferreira (—) — Fight Cancelled

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (203.5) vs. Ryan Spann (204)

Thiago Moises (155) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (154.5)

Irene Aldana (135.5) vs. Bethe Correia (141)*

BJ Penn (155.5) vs. Clay Guida (153.5)

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Luana Carolina (124.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

Warlley Alves (170) vs. Sergio Moraes (170)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Carlos Huachin (135.5)

Talita Bernardo (134.5) vs. Viviane Araujo (131)

*Bethe Correia missed weight

