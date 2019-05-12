UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Post-fight Press Conference streaming live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil following the event. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas headlines the fight card against top contender Jessica Andrade. Hear what the big winners and marquee names had to say following their fights.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.