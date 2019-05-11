UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Countdown – Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC champion Rose Namajunas looks to defend her belt against Jessica Andrade. Plus, legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo get set to perform for Brazilian fans in their home country. Step inside the lives of top athletes as they prepare for UFC 237.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.