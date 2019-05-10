UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade ceremonial weigh-in video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch the UFC 237: Namajunas vs Andrade Ceremonial Weigh-in streaming live on Friday, May 10 at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas puts her title on the line in the fight card’s main event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against top contender Jessica Andrade.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.