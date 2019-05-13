Rose Namajunas, Anderson Silva, others could be out for six months following UFC 237

Rose Namajunas and Anderson Silva both lost their bouts at UFC 237 on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, so it’s not all that surprising that they were both among those receiving the lengthiest of medical suspensions from the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA), particularly since both bouts ended in brutal fashion.

The biggest surprise might be that it is Namajunas, at age 26, who might be less effected by the suspension, as she admitted after the fight that she was already weighing her future in fighting ahead of the headlining showdown with Jessica Andrade on Saturday. Namajunas after the fight was non-committal about what direction her future was headed.

Silva, who is now 44 years of age, who has teased retirement several times over the years, was resolute that he wasn’t done yet and just needed to fix some things that went wrong before he fights again.

Andrade slammed Namajunas on her head and neck to finish the fight via TKO stoppage and take the UFC strawweight championship from her.

Jared Cannonier fought with surgical precision, picking Silva’s lead leg apart with kicks, eventually sending him crashing to the canvas in pain late in the first round. A thunderous kick to Silva’s lead leg ended the fight, as Silva was clutching his leg in pain.

Namajunas and Silva were joined by Laureano Staropoli and Bethe Correia in receiving 180-day suspensions from CABMMA.

Every fighter on the card received at least a 14-day mandatory rest-period suspension, but only a handful of others received 45 and 60-day suspensions, mostly because of hard fights, knockouts, or minor injuries.

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Medical Suspensions