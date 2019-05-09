UFC 237 face-offs: Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade ready to throw down

(Courtesy of UFC)

It’s been more than a year since Rose Namajunas stepped into the Octagon, but having won the UFC strawweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then defending it against her in an immediate rematch, she’s ready to move on.

On Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Namajunas puts her belt on the line for the second time when she faces top contender Jessica Andrade on the Brazilian’s home turf.

The card is also heavy on local legends with Anderson Silva squaring off with Jared Cannonier in the UFC 237 co-main event and Jose Aldo facing Alexander Volkanovski on a pay-per-view feature fight.

Before they meet in the Octagon, the UFC 237 featured fighters squared off in front of the media in Rio.

