HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJared Cannonier: ‘I expect the best Anderson Silva that anybody has ever seen’

featuredKayla Harrison: ‘Every fight is like the Olympics for me at this point, that’s how I treat it’

Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

featuredDana White meeting with Conor McGregor soon, fight against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘makes sense’

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 with belt

featuredRose Namajunas happy to move past Joanna Jedrzejczyk with new challenge against Jessica Andrade

UFC 237 face-offs: Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade ready to throw down

May 9, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

It’s been more than a year since Rose Namajunas stepped into the Octagon, but having won the UFC strawweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk and then defending it against her in an immediate rematch, she’s ready to move on. 

On Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Namajunas puts her belt on the line for the second time when she faces top contender Jessica Andrade on the Brazilian’s home turf.

The card is also heavy on local legends with Anderson Silva squaring off with Jared Cannonier in the UFC 237 co-main event and Jose Aldo facing Alexander Volkanovski on a pay-per-view feature fight.

Before they meet in the Octagon, the UFC 237 featured fighters squared off in front of the media in Rio.

TRENDING > Dana White meeting with Conor McGregor soon, fight against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘makes sense’

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA