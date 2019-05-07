HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 237 Full Live Results: Namajunas vs. Andrade (Results & Fight Stats)

May 7, 2019
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade bout from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, is scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 11, at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion returns to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade.

Rose Namajunas is 2-0 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, once taking the UFC strawweight belt from her and then defending it in an immediate rematch. On May 11, she’ll put her championship on the line against a new opponent in Jessica Andrade. 

The cards may be stacked against her, as Namajunas faces the Brazilian on her home turf, but then again, not many people gave her a chance against Jedrzejczyk. The deck may be stacked against Namajunas, but the odds aren’t, as she’s the early favorite in the fight.

Full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade betting odds

UFC 237 has a stacked line-up. Not only is the UFC women’s strawweight title on the line, two more of Brazil’s most popular fighters are fighting in front of their home country fans.

Top middleweight Jared Cannonier faces one of the toughest tests of his career, as he meets the legendary Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event in Rio de Janeiro.

One of the greatest featherweight fighters of all time, Jose Aldo, will fight in front of his countrymen, as he meets Alexander Volkanovski in another featured fight on the UFC 237 pay-per-view main card on ESPN+.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 237 Full Live Results: Namajunas vs. Andrade from Rio de Janeiro

— LIVE RESULTS WILL LOAD HERE —

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Line-up for Rio de Janeiro

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

  • Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva
  • Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski
  • Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli
  • Francisco Trinaldo vs. Diego Ferreira

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

  • Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann
  • Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh
  • Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia
  • BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

  • Luana Carolina vs. Wu Yanan
  • Warlley Alves vs. Sergio Moraes
  • Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov
  • Talita Bernardo vs. Melissa Gato

