UFC 237 Full Live Results: Namajunas vs. Andrade (Results & Fight Stats)

The Ultimate Fighting Champion returns to Rio de Janeiro for UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade.

Rose Namajunas is 2-0 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, once taking the UFC strawweight belt from her and then defending it in an immediate rematch. On May 11, she’ll put her championship on the line against a new opponent in Jessica Andrade.

The cards may be stacked against her, as Namajunas faces the Brazilian on her home turf, but then again, not many people gave her a chance against Jedrzejczyk. The deck may be stacked against Namajunas, but the odds aren’t, as she’s the early favorite in the fight.

UFC 237 has a stacked line-up. Not only is the UFC women’s strawweight title on the line, two more of Brazil’s most popular fighters are fighting in front of their home country fans.

Top middleweight Jared Cannonier faces one of the toughest tests of his career, as he meets the legendary Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event in Rio de Janeiro.

One of the greatest featherweight fighters of all time, Jose Aldo, will fight in front of his countrymen, as he meets Alexander Volkanovski in another featured fight on the UFC 237 pay-per-view main card on ESPN+.

UFC 237 Full Live Results: Namajunas vs. Andrade from Rio de Janeiro

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Line-up for Rio de Janeiro

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Diego Ferreira

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+)