Flashback Fight: Jessica Andrade slams Rose Namajunas into another dimension to win UFC gold

Jessica Andrade won the UFC women’s strawweight championship with an impressive performance over Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro last year. She was defeated by current champion Zhang Weili three months later.

Andrade and Namajunas are scheduled to rematch at UFC 249 on April 18.

(Courtesy of UFC)