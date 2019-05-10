UFC 237: Daniel Cormier previews Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier previews the strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade set to headline UFC 237 on Saturday, May 11. It will be Namajunas’ second title defense and the second time Andrade has fought for the strawweight belt.

Tune in Saturday, May 11, for full UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade live results from Rio de Janeiro, where Rose Namajunas puts her strawweight belt on the line opposite Jessica Andrade. Jarod Cannonier looks to take a step up the light heavyweight ladder when he faces all-time great Anderson Silva in the UFC 237 co-main event.