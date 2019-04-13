HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC 236 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Poirier and Gastelum vs. Adesanya on point

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar

featuredDana White casts doubt on Daniel Cormier facing Brock Lesnar next

Israel Adesanya UFC 236 open workout scrum

featuredFor Israel Adesanya, beating Anderson Silva proved he’s the best in the world

featuredDustin Poirier disregards negativity about interim title, promises he will feel like a ‘world champion’

UFC 236’s Montel Jackson: ‘I just want to go out there and do my best’

April 12, 2019
NoNo Comments

Following a loss in his UFC debut against Ricky Simon last August, bantamweight Montel Jackson was looking to rebound when he faced Brian Kelleher at UFC 232 in December.

In just over a minute and a half, Jackson was able to secure a choke on Kelleher and pick up his first UFC win via submission with his fourth first round finish in six victories.

“I ended up picking up the victory, but it was bittersweet in the end,” Jackson told MMAWeekly.com. “It just built the fire; getting back in there and practicing.

“It was very important (to not lose a second UFC fight in a row). Wins, that right there validates your preparation and validates your hard work and validates the rout you are taking. Wins are everything.”

Jackson feels like it’s his attention to the details of what he does in a fight that allows him to fix any problems he encounters and come back a better fighter the next time around.

“You can look at the fights and everything and what happened, and you put yourself under the microscope,” said Jackson. “Obviously you can figure out the stuff you did wrong – right away – it’s all about those small details; you try to work the kinks out of that.”

TRENDING > Jack Hermansson replaces Yoel Romero in UFC Ft. Lauderdale main event

On Saturday in Atlanta, Ga., Jackson (7-1) will look to pick up his second win in a row when he faces Andre Soukhamthath (13-6) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at UFC 236.

“I’ve got a real competitive attitude,” Jackson said. “I’m always trying to win. Fight, no fight; MMA, no MMA; I’m always trying to win.

“It’s just like usual (game plan): prepare, listen to my coaches, and go out there and do my thing.”

Not one to look beyond what is in front of him, Jackson is focused on April 13 and taking care of business against Soukhamthath.

“I don’t really have goals or anything,” said Jackson. “I just want to go out there and do my best.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA