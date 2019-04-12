UFC 236 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Poirier and Gastelum vs. Adesanya on point

The UFC returned to Atlanta this week with two interim title fights on tap at the top of the fight card.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 is slated to feature featherweight champion Max Holloway making his move to the 155-pound weight class, where he faces top contender Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The winner of the bout is expected to be the next contender to undisputed champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s title when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

In the UFC 236 co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum finally gets his title shot, albeit not quite the way he wanted. Though he had his shot at champion Robert Whittaker derailed on the day they were supposed to have fought at UFC 234, Gastelum will now face fast-rising star Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship when they meet in Atlanta.

UFC 236 championship bout athletes make weight

Both bouts are now official following Friday’s weigh-in.

Though Holloway has had a few issues of late making weight for featherweight, he had no issue with the scale on Friday. He stepped on the scale early, easily hitting the 155-pound championship mark. Poirier was also on point, weighing 154.5 pounds for their interim UFC lightweight title fight.

Gastelum is another fighter that has had trouble making weight in a lower weight class, but hasn’t struggled as much since moving from welterweight to middleweight. He stepped on the scale at 184 pounds for UFC 236. Adesanya weighed even less, tipping the scale at 183 pounds, making their interim UFC middleweight title bout official.

Every fighter on the UFC 236 fight card made weight, and almost in record time. The fighters are given a two-hour window to step on the scale, but Lauren Mueller, the final athlete to weigh in, hit her mark with about 35 minutes left on the clock.

UFC 236 now officially features 13 bouts, save for any mishaps before the opening bell on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Official Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (154.5)

Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Israel Adesanya (183)

Eryk Anders (205) vs. Khalil Roundtree Jr. (206)

Alan Jouban (171) vs. Dwight Grant (171)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Nikita Krylov (205)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Jalin Turner (156) vs. Matt Frevola (156)

Wilson Reis (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

Max Griffin (170.5) vs. Zelim Imadaev (171)

Boston Salmon (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (136)

Early Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Curtis Millender (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (171)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

Lauren Mueller (126) vs. Poliana Botelho (125)

Brandon Davis (136) vs. Randy Costa (135)

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.