UFC 236 Seasonal Press Conference Video

With UFC recently announcing the main events for its upcoming cards through UFC 239: JONES vs. SANTOS, UFC President Dana White and almost 20 athletes competing in those events will participate in a special press conference on Friday, April 12 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.
UFC 236 Seasonal Press Conference Expected Attendees:
- Dana White, UFC President
- Jacare Souza, No. 3-ranked middleweight
- Jack Hermansson, No. 10-ranked middleweight
- Rose Namajunas, UFC women’s strawweight champion
- Jessica Andrade, No. 1-ranked women’s strawweight
- Rafael dos Anjos, No. 3-ranked welterweight
- Kevin Lee, No. 6-ranked lightweight
- Alexander Gustafsson, No. 2-ranked light heavyweight
- Anthony Smith, No. 4-ranked light heavyweight
- Henry Cejudo, UFC flyweight champion
- Marlon Moraes, No. 1-ranked bantamweight
- Jon Jones, UFC light heavyweight champion
- Thiago Santos, No. 3-ranked light heavyweight
- Amanda Nunes, UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion
- Holly Holm, No. 2-ranked women’s bantamweight
- Francis Ngannou, No. 2-ranked heavyweight
- Junior Dos Santos, No. 3-ranked heavyweight
- Ben Askren, No. 5-ranked welterweight
WHAT: UFC Seasonal Press Conference
WHEN: Friday, April 12 at 12 p.m. ET
WHERE: State Farm Arena in Atlanta