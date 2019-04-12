UFC 236 Seasonal Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

With UFC recently announcing the main events for its upcoming cards through UFC 239: JONES vs. SANTOS, UFC President Dana White and almost 20 athletes competing in those events will participate in a special press conference on Friday, April 12 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor reveals he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov on a broken foot

UFC 236 Seasonal Press Conference Expected Attendees:

Dana White, UFC President

Jacare Souza, No. 3-ranked middleweight

Jack Hermansson, No. 10-ranked middleweight

Rose Namajunas, UFC women’s strawweight champion

Jessica Andrade, No. 1-ranked women’s strawweight

Rafael dos Anjos, No. 3-ranked welterweight

Kevin Lee, No. 6-ranked lightweight

Alexander Gustafsson, No. 2-ranked light heavyweight

Anthony Smith, No. 4-ranked light heavyweight

Henry Cejudo, UFC flyweight champion

Marlon Moraes, No. 1-ranked bantamweight

Jon Jones, UFC light heavyweight champion

Thiago Santos, No. 3-ranked light heavyweight

Amanda Nunes, UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion

Holly Holm, No. 2-ranked women’s bantamweight

Francis Ngannou, No. 2-ranked heavyweight

Junior Dos Santos, No. 3-ranked heavyweight

Ben Askren, No. 5-ranked welterweight

WHAT: UFC Seasonal Press Conference

WHEN: Friday, April 12 at 12 p.m. ET

WHERE: State Farm Arena in Atlanta