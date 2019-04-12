HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya UFC 236 open workout scrum

TJ Dillashaw

UFC 236 Seasonal Press Conference Video

April 11, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

With UFC recently announcing the main events for its upcoming cards through UFC 239: JONES vs. SANTOS, UFC President Dana White and almost 20 athletes competing in those events will participate in a special press conference on Friday, April 12 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

UFC 236 Seasonal Press Conference Expected Attendees:

  • Dana White, UFC President
  • Jacare Souza, No. 3-ranked middleweight
  • Jack Hermansson, No. 10-ranked middleweight
  • Rose Namajunas, UFC women’s strawweight champion
  • Jessica Andrade, No. 1-ranked women’s strawweight
  • Rafael dos Anjos, No. 3-ranked welterweight
  • Kevin Lee, No. 6-ranked lightweight
  • Alexander Gustafsson, No. 2-ranked light heavyweight
  • Anthony Smith, No. 4-ranked light heavyweight
  • Henry Cejudo, UFC flyweight champion
  • Marlon Moraes, No. 1-ranked bantamweight
  • Jon Jones, UFC light heavyweight champion
  • Thiago Santos, No. 3-ranked light heavyweight
  • Amanda Nunes, UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion
  • Holly Holm, No. 2-ranked women’s bantamweight
  • Francis Ngannou, No. 2-ranked heavyweight
  • Junior Dos Santos, No. 3-ranked heavyweight
  • Ben Askren, No. 5-ranked welterweight

WHAT: UFC Seasonal Press Conference

WHEN: Friday, April 12 at 12 p.m. ET

WHERE: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

