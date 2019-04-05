UFC 236 Preview: Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier Inside the Octagon

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden take a look at the UFC 236 lightweight interim title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier from all angles in this episode of Inside the Octagon.

It has been more than seven years since Holloway and Poirier last fought. Since that time, Holloway has run away with the UFC featherweight division.

He’s won 13 consecutive fights, become the UFC featherweight champion, and is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Poirier hasn’t been on quite the streak that Holloway has, but returned to lightweight a few years after defeating Holloway, and is currently on a run of 8-1-1, elevating his stock to championship caliber.

Though Holloway still holds the featherweight title, he and Poirier will be fighting for the interim UFC lightweight championship in the UFC 236 main event on Saturday, April 13, in Atlanta. Barring injury or other misfortunes, the winner is then expected to be the next challenger to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the UFC 236 co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fight for the interim middleweight belt and a shot at champion Robert Whittaker.