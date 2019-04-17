UFC 236 prelims suffer drop in ratings compared to UFC 234 and UFC 235

The prelims for UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 suffered a big ratings dropped compared to the other two pay-per-view broadcasts thus far in 2019.

The card last Saturday night averaged 893,000 viewers over the course of the two-hour broadcast and finished ninth in the cable ratings.

The average viewers for UFC 236 dropped dramatically from UFC 234, which pulled in 1.339 million viewers while UFC 235 went even higher at 1.48 million viewers with both cards airing on ESPN.

While there wasn’t much star power on the UFC 236 prelims headlined by a lightweight fight between Jalin Turner and Matt Frevola, the show did have a solid lead in on ESPN.

The game between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs pulled in 2.444 million viewers on ESPN followed by a SportsCenter broadcast that had 1.688 million viewers.

The UFC 236 card didn’t have a direct competitor at the 8 p.m. start time on Saturday night on cable until ‘Live P.D.’ started at 9 p.m. and pulled in 1.984 million viewers for that broadcast but the show did go head-to-head with another NBA Playoff game on ABC, an NHL playoff game on NBC as well as a NASCAR broadcast on FOX that all pulled in more than 2 million viewers on average.

Because the UFC moved all of their pay-per-views over to ESPN+ now, it’s harder to receive any metrics for that broadcast including social ratings because Nielsen doesn’t typically include any streaming services in their measurements.