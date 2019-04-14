UFC 236 prelim fight highlights: Matt Frevola tops Jalin Turner; Alexandre Pantoja lands the KO

Matt Frevola def. Jalin Turner

Alexandre Pantoja def. Wilson Reis

Max Griffin def. Zelim Imadaev

Griffin landing some huge knees to body in round 3! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/C28Rql89Pv — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

Khalid Taha def. Boston Salmon

Belal Muhammad def. Curtis Millender

Early takedown with a lot of time left!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/O09odggn91 — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019

Montel Jackson def. Andre Soukhamthath

Jackson is unloading in round 2, but what a chin on Soukhamthath! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/rHkDPqnv7B — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019

Poliana Botellho def. Lauren Mueller

Mueller turning it on late in round 3! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/QtAsiblKC3 — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019

Brandon Davis def. Randy Costa

That's it! @BrandonDavisUFC survives the early storm and gets the 2nd round submission at #UFC236! pic.twitter.com/RGssiagaSb — UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019

