UFC 236 prelim fight highlights: Matt Frevola tops Jalin Turner; Alexandre Pantoja lands the KO

Matt Frevola def. Jalin Turner
Scrambles, reversals, punches n bunches – round 1 has everything! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/pgkyK8nUPD
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Frevola gets it done!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/Sev9udKrKC
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Alexandre Pantoja def. Wilson Reis
Pantoja out of NOWHERE! What a KO! #UFC236 @PantojaMMA pic.twitter.com/5lQmeRVtLB
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Soak it all in, @PantojaMMA #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/ZgL7hhpnc6
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Max Griffin def. Zelim Imadaev
Griffin landing some huge knees to body in round 3! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/C28Rql89Pv
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Griffin gets it done by majority decision!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/AszSjzsOgh
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Khalid Taha def. Boston Salmon
IT ONLY TOOK SECONDS!@KhalidTahaMMA knocks out Salmon in the first round! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/qzP7xSCEsU
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Belal Muhammad def. Curtis Millender
? SOUND ON!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/wq7yTCXGuG
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
Early takedown with a lot of time left!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/O09odggn91
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
Bully gets it done!@BullyB170 #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/5FHmZKYsrz
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Montel Jackson def. Andre Soukhamthath
? Going up!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/u07AyCoVJY
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
Jackson is unloading in round 2, but what a chin on Soukhamthath! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/rHkDPqnv7B
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
?Reverse! Reverse!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/nh5XXyfukj
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
Poliana Botellho def. Lauren Mueller
HUGE body kick by @PoliBotelho lands and Mueller is hurt! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/MSNSgGDPLX
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
Mueller turning it on late in round 3! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/QtAsiblKC3
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
Back in the win column!@PoliBotelho #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/bjEfBBDq4k
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
Brandon Davis def. Randy Costa
What Octagon jitters?!@RandyCosta135 is SWINGING in round 1! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/DS8MbE9V4J
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
That's it! @BrandonDavisUFC survives the early storm and gets the 2nd round submission at #UFC236! pic.twitter.com/RGssiagaSb
— UFC (@ufc) April 13, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from the preliminary bouts at UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 in Atlanta.
RELATED:
Following UFC 236 in Atlanta, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Russia for UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg. The event is highlighted by a heavyweight match-up between Alistair Overeem and Ukranian-born Russian Alexey Oleynik on Saturday, April 20.