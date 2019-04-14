HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway at UFC 236

featuredDustin Poirier edges out Max Holloway in five round war to become UFC interim lightweight champion

UFC 236 Holloway vs Poirier Live Results

featuredUFC 236 Live Results: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Max Holloway at UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC 236 weigh-in results: Holloway vs. Poirier and Gastelum vs. Adesanya on point

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar

featuredDana White casts doubt on Daniel Cormier facing Brock Lesnar next

UFC 236 prelim fight highlights: Matt Frevola tops Jalin Turner; Alexandre Pantoja lands the KO

April 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

Matt Frevola def. Jalin Turner

Alexandre Pantoja def. Wilson Reis

Max Griffin def. Zelim Imadaev

Khalid Taha def. Boston Salmon

Belal Muhammad def. Curtis Millender

Montel Jackson def. Andre Soukhamthath

Poliana Botellho def. Lauren Mueller

Brandon Davis def. Randy Costa

(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the preliminary bouts at UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 in Atlanta.

Following UFC 236 in Atlanta, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Russia for UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg. The event is highlighted by a heavyweight match-up between Alistair Overeem and Ukranian-born Russian Alexey Oleynik on Saturday, April 20.

