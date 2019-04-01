HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJustin Gaethje: ‘I’m on my way to Khabib, I know I’m the toughest matchup for him’

Justin Gaethje KOs Edson Barboza UFC Philly

featuredJustin Gaethje puts Edson Barboza to sleep with hellacious knockout in UFC Philly main event

featuredUFC on ESPN 2 Live Results: Barboza vs. Gaethje (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Edson Barboza vs Justin Gaethje UFC Philly faceoff

featuredUFC Philly Weigh-in video and face-offs: Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje is on!

Ahead of UFC 236, take a look back at Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier’s first fight

April 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

It has been more than seven years since Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier last fought. Since that time, Holloway has run away with the UFC featherweight division.

He’s won 13 consecutive fights, become the UFC featherweight champion, and is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Poirier hasn’t been on quite the streak that Holloway has, but returned to lightweight a few years after defeating Holloway, and is currently on a run of 8-1-1, elevating his stock to championship caliber.

Though Holloway still holds the featherweight title, he and Poirier will be fighting for the interim UFC lightweight championship in the UFC 236 main event on Saturday, April 13, in Atlanta. Barring injury or other misfortunes, the winner is then expected to be the next challenger to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

TRENDING > UFC Philadelphia main card highlights: Justin Gaethje delivers brutal knockout!

Before UFC 236 arrives, take a look back at Holloway and Poirier’s first fight from UFC 143, which took place on Feb. 4, 2012, in Las Vegas.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA