UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 slow motion highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch some of the most exciting punches, kicks and moments from UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier 2 in slow motion.

Dustin Poirier captured the interim lightweight title in the UFC 236 main event by defeating Max Holloway by unanimous decision. In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya was crowned the interim middleweight champion after defeating Kelvin Gastelum.

Both fights were immediately being considered as Fight of the Year candidates. It’s easy to see why when you take a look at the fights again in super slow motion.