UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Press Conference

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of UFC 236, UFC will host a press conference with Dana White, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya at 6 p.m. ET. UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier takes place at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on April 13. The fight card features two interim title fights.

