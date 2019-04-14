UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 post-fight press conference

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 13, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

The big winners and marquee names from UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier will field questions from the media following Saturday night’s event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Two interim champions will be crowned as featherweight titleholder Max Holloway moves up to the lightweight division to take on Dustin Poirier in the main event.  In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum faces Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight crown. 

