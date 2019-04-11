UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Media Day Face-offs

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 11, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

The stars of UFC 236 faced off after Thursday’s media day in Atlanta. Featherweight champion Max Holloway moves up to the lightweight division to take on Dustin Poirier for the interim title in the fight card’s main event. The interim middleweight crown is on the line in the co-main event as Kelvin Gastelum takes on Israel Adesanya.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

