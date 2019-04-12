UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Countdown – Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC returns to Atlanta with two title fights as reigning featherweight champion and No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Max Holloway moves up in weight to take on No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. Also, top middleweight contenders clash as No. 4-ranked Kelvin Gastelum and No. 5-ranked Israel Adesanya vie for their first gold strap this Saturday, April 13 only on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.

Holloway has been shredding everyone at featherweight, but now steps up to take his shot in the 155-pound division. But Poirier isn’t far behind, having reeled off a three-streak run against the likes of Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

In the middleweight title fight, Gastelum has been knocking on the door of a title shot for a long time, but he’ll have to settle for going after the interim belt with current champ Robert Whittaker on the sidelines. It won’t be an easy task as he’s faced with Adesanya, who has been rocketing up the ranks with an undefeated record, including his recent victory over the legendary Anderson Silva.

Tune in Saturday, April 13, for UFC 236 full live results, where Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier battle for the next shot at UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya meet in the UFC 236 co-main event for the interim middleweight title and a chance to unify the belt with champion Robert Whittaker.

See where the UFC 236 betting lines stand as we dive into fight time!