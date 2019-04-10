UFC 236 Live Results: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 marks the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to Atlanta with a dual-championship bill. It is also the promotion’s move away from the traditional pay-per-view model to ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Featherweight champion Max Holloway moves up to the lightweight division to face top contender Dustin Poirier for the interim UFC lightweight championship in the UFC 236 headliner. The winner will be crowned the interim titleholder and slotted as the next challenger to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he returns to the cage later this year.

Holloway and Poirier have fought once before, more than seven years ago, with Poirier winning. Since that time, Holloway has run away with the UFC featherweight division.

He’s won 13 consecutive fights, become the UFC featherweight champion, and is considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Poirier hasn’t been on quite the streak that Holloway has, but returned to lightweight a few years after defeating Holloway, and is currently on a run of 8-1-1, elevating his stock to championship caliber.

The UFC 236 co-main event features another interim championship as Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fight for the middleweight version.

Gastelum was already supposed to have fought Robert Whittaker for the undisputed title at UFC 234, but the bout was derailed on the day of the fight when Whittaker was rushed to surgery for a hernia and collapsed bowel. Adesanya defeated Anderson Silva in the de facto headliner and earned the bout with Gastelum, while Whittaker sits on the sidelines.

UFC 236 takes place on Saturday, April 13, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

UFC 236 Live Results: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 Full Live Results

