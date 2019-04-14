UFC 236 fight highlights: Israel Adesanya bloodies Kelvin Gastelum to claim the belt

Gastelum gets the takedown but Adesanya gets right back to his feet!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/OyszPC2Zo0 — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

2 rounds a piece heading into round 5?! This is for gold! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/CbXGLsUJOA — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

Check out the highlights from Israel Adesanya’s victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 in Atlanta. Adesanya and Gastelum fought a war from the opening bell to the fight’s close, but it was Adesanya that poured it on in the waning moments of the fight to take a unanimous nod from the judges.

With the victory, Adesanya claimed the interim UFC middleweight championship and secured a shot at champion Robert Whittaker later this year.

