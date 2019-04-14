UFC 236 fight highlights: Israel Adesanya bloodies Kelvin Gastelum to claim the belt

ENTER @stylebender#UFC236 ➡️ https://t.co/3IPSnAD0hW pic.twitter.com/a0qhnOVVqG
— ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2019
Adesanya drops Gastelum in round 2! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/dfkOdR5bDm
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Spinning back elbow lands!! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/K747b5uaMg
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Gastelum gets the takedown but Adesanya gets right back to his feet!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/OyszPC2Zo0
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
⚡️ quick right hand!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/4iTFLtNCgy
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
Head kick from Gastelum rocks Adesanya! WHAT. A. ROUND. #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/qeR89cBcHd
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
2 rounds a piece heading into round 5?!
This is for gold! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/CbXGLsUJOA
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
WHAT A SEQUENCE!!!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/LeT74Kz6zn
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
WHAT. A. FIGHT!!!! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/D1E1dwq3GV
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
#AndNew!!
?? @Stylebender gets it done! #UFC236
(@Cinemax) pic.twitter.com/Wo5K0hT1r4
— UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019
(Video courtesy of UFC/ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out the highlights from Israel Adesanya’s victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 in Atlanta. Adesanya and Gastelum fought a war from the opening bell to the fight’s close, but it was Adesanya that poured it on in the waning moments of the fight to take a unanimous nod from the judges.
With the victory, Adesanya claimed the interim UFC middleweight championship and secured a shot at champion Robert Whittaker later this year.
Following UFC 236 in Atlanta, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Russia for UFC on ESPN+ 7 in St. Petersburg. The event is highlighted by a heavyweight match-up between Alistair Overeem and Ukranian-born Russian Alexey Oleynik on Saturday, April 20.