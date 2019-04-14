UFC 236 fight highlights: Dustin Poirier takes the fight to Max Holloway to win the belt

Holloway talking trash while wearing the crimson mask! Wow!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/uEtQEjzzn7 — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

The knee that cut Holloway! 2-2 heading into round 5? What's your scorecard say? #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/t4ur17DRh1 — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

Check out the highlights from Dustin Poirier’s championship victory over Max Holloway at UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2 in Atlanta. Poirier and Holloway fought an all-out war for five rounds in an early candidate for Fight of the Year, but it was Poirier that did the damage both early and late in the fight to lay claim to the interim UFC lightweight title. He’ll next step into the cage opposite undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.

