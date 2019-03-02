UFC 235 weigh-in video: Tyron Woodley vs Kamaru Usman

See Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman step on the scale and face off at the UFC 235 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.