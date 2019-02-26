UFC 235 Pre-Fight Video: Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant/MMAHeat)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and teammate Ben Askren sat down with members of the media on Monday to discuss their upcoming UFC 235 bouts and their longtime friendship.

Woodley puts his belt on the line against Kamaru Usman in the UFC 235 co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. Askren makes his Octagon debut after having gone undefeated as the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder when he faces former UFC champion Robbie Lawler on the UFC 235 main card.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.