HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anthony Smith and Jon Jones

featuredAnthony Smith explains the attitude that will help him beat Jon Jones at UFC 235

Thiago Santos UFC Prague victory

featuredThiago Santos flattens Jan Błachowicz in UFC Prague Main Event

featuredMax Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236

UFC Prague Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night on ESPN+ Results: Blachowicz vs Santos (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

UFC 235 Pre-Fight Video: Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren

February 26, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant/MMAHeat)

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and teammate Ben Askren sat down with members of the media on Monday to discuss their upcoming UFC 235 bouts and their longtime friendship.

Woodley puts his belt on the line against Kamaru Usman in the UFC 235 co-main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. Askren makes his Octagon debut after having gone undefeated as the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder when he faces former UFC champion Robbie Lawler on the UFC 235 main card.

TRENDING > Watch UFC champion Tyron Woodley dismantle Darren Till (UFC 235 Free Fight)

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA