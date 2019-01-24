UFC 235 Opponent Anthony Smith Not Sweating Jon Jones’s Latest Drug Test Results

There are sure to be a number of detractors lobbing more criticism at Jon Jones after it was revealed on Wednesday that his UFC 232 weigh-in day drug test once again revealed picograms of a banned substance, but just don’t ask his next opponent, Anthony Smith, about it. He doesn’t really care.

Jones won the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 232 by defeating Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch several years in the making. There was already a lot of controversy surrounding the bout, as Daniel Cormier was forced to relinquish the belt and the event was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on the week of the fight because of concerns over Jones’s drug testing history.

Jones tested positive for Oral Turinabol in relation to his UFC 214 bout with Cormier in July 2017. The result was deemed by a third-party arbitrator to have likely stemmed from a contaminated supplement. Jones completed a 15-month suspension, but in the months leading up to UFC 232, tests showed what experts deemed residual amounts of the metabolites of the banned substance, which means they believe it was what is called a “pulsing effect” from the initial ingestion, not a new dose of the banned substance.

That was hard for a lot of people to swallow, even though the amount that registered on multiple drug tests was measured in minuscule amounts called picograms.

Though Jones tested clean on his two UFC 232 fight night drug tests, his pre-fight test at the weigh-ins registered 33 picograms. The critics are back en masse to blast Jones, but Smith doesn’t seem to care. He just wants to fight for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

“If you’re hitting me up about this, don’t. I truly don’t care,” Smith tweeted with an accompanying link to an article about Jones’s weigh-in test results.

“Picograms, no picograms, Olympic sized swimming pools, grains of salt… I couldn’t care any less. I signed on the line and did it knowing what I was signing up for and with no expectations. I’m good, y’all.”

Though Smith is okay with the test result – and so was the California State Athletic Commission – it remains to be seen if the Nevada State Athletic Commission will clear Jones to fight at UFC 235. The event is slated to take place on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, so Jones must have the NSAC’s approval in order to fight.

Jones will go before the commission on Tuesday, Jan. 29, in hopes of reassuring the commission that he should be cleared to fight on March 2. Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for full coverage of the hearing.

