UFC 235 Loses Bantamweight Fight Due to Illness

UFC 235 has lost a bantamweight fight scheduled for Saturday night in Las Vegas after Marlon Vera was pulled from his fight against Frankie Saenz on the preliminary card.

UFC officials announced the news on Wednesday.

“Due to illness, Marlon Vera has been removed from his UFC 235 bout against Frankie Saenz,” UFC officials wrote.

“The UFC 235 card, which airs live on Pay-Per-View and is headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Anthony Smith, will proceed as scheduled with 12 bouts.”

Vera was coming into the fight off back-to-back finishes over Guido Cannetti and Wuliji Buren.

Now it appears the former ‘Ultimate Fighter: Latin America’ contender will have to wait until a later date to go for his third win in a row.

The fight between Vera and Saenz was on the early preliminary card so there will be no shift to the overall event after losing the bantamweight matchup.