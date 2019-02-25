UFC 235 Live Results: Jones vs Smith (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 24, 2019
(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith from Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The UFC and Jon Jones make a quick return home to Las Vegas for UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith.

The UFC is returning from its debut in Prague, Czech Republic, while Jones is making a fast turnaround after having won the belt back at UFC 232 to close out 2018.

Jones steps into the main event to put the UFC light heavyweight title on the line opposite fast-rising star Anthony Smith. 

Jones had been absent for more than a year while adjudicating a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. He picked up right where he left off, stopping Alexander Gustafsson early in the second round to recapture the belt that he has never lost in the Octagon.

Smith quickly rocketed up the 205-pound rankings with consecutive wins over Rashad Evans, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir in 2018. But he now tests himself against one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

In the UFC 235 co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns from a lengthy stay on the sidelines to put his title on the line against another rising star in Kamaru Usman.

Undefeated former ONE Championship and Bellator champion Ben Askren finally makes his Octagon debut at UFC 235, where he welcomes back former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, who has been out of action for more than a year.

UFC 235 takes place on Saturday, March 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Full Live Results

