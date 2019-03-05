HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith slow-motion fight highlights

March 5, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

Take a slow-motion trip through some of the highlights from UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith this past weekend featuring not one but two title fights. Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones retained his title by unanimous decision over Anthony Smith in the fight card’s main event.

Kamaru Usman became the new welterweight champion by defeating former titleholder Tyron Woodley in one-sided fashion in the co-main event. 

Check out the slow-motion highlights from the 12-fight card that took place on Mach 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

