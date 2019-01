UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Press Conference Video

(Courtesy of UFC)

Ahead of UFC 235: Jones vs Smith, the UFC will host a press conference with Dana White and select athletes from the main card on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

TRENDING > Nevada Commission Threatens to Penalize Fighters Like Conor McGregor Who Trash Talk

Featured UFC 235 fighters include: