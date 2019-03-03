UFC 235: Jones vs Smith draws huge $4 million-plus gate

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith took place on Saturday in Las Vegas, not quite drawing a full house, but amassing a rather large gate.

According to officials, UFC 235 drew a crowd of 14,790 to T-Mobile Arena, which has a capacity upward of 20,000 for boxing and mixed martial arts events. Though it fell well short of a sellout, UFC 235 amassed a sizable gate of $4,035,156.50.

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith

Attendance: 14,790

Gate: $4,035,156.50

The UFC 235 fight card was top heavy with two championship bouts and the marquee debut of Ben Askren.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones put his belt on the line opposite Anthony Smith, but it wasn’t even close. Jones took the fight to Smith from the opening bell, leaving little doubt that he thoroughly dominated the fight, even with a two-point deduction for an illegal knee to the head of his downed opponent.

TRAINING > Ben Askren: ‘Hey Dana, is that really the best you got?’

The co-main event featured the welterweight championship with Kamaru Usman taking the belt from Tyron Woodley. Much like main eventer Jones, Usman ran away with the fight with Woodley, dominating him from the bell to bell to become the first Nigerian-born fighter to win a UFC championship.

Askren battled back from the brink of defeat, as Robbie Lawler had the fight on the edge of being stopped. Turning the tables, Askren eventually secured a bulldog choke on Lawler and the referee stopped the fight. It was a controversial stoppage though, as Lawler was immediately alert and arguing.